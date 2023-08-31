EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Dennis Gomez, owner of Flamingo Pools, was ordered to spend eight years in jail unless he can pay over $400,000 in restitution to his victims.

Gomez appeared before 206th state District Court Judge Rose Guerra Reyna on Thursday on charges that he violated a previous court order.

In 2016, Gomez was ordered by the state to stop all businesses associated with the pool industry after several consumer complaints about his company not completing jobs.

Gomez was also fighting a mountain of former customers who claim he was still defrauding homeowners. Several customers took the stand to testify they had given Gomez and his company tens of thousands of dollars without receiving the services they had contracted for.

The court ruled Gomez was in contempt of court for continuing to be involved with Flamingo Pools. He was taken into custody and ordered to spend more than eight years in jail, unless he can pay back all the money homeowners said he took from them.

In July, Gomez told ValleyCentral his business had taken a financial hit and the fiberglass pool market as a whole is down.

“We’re reaching out to our customers. We want to make sure that all swimming pools are going to be done, or money returned.”

Gomez is due back in court for a status hearing at the end of September on whether he can pay the fine.