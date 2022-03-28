EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Probate Court has seen a large influx of cases since the start of the pandemic, and it’s causing frustration for one Edinburg resident.

Robert Thompson lost his mother back in August 2021 and left behind two properties. Thompson now needs to put those properties under his name but the process is taking up more than just his time.

“The will stated that everything is left to me and that is the reason I am trying to get it probated,” Thompson said. “Until I get it probated the taxes would double on the house, which our taxes ran 3,600 some odd dollars for both properties. But then you figure our taxes are going to go up on the house that’s going to get 6,600 dollars just for the house.”

Right now Thompson is not able to get a court date to put the land in his name. Since Thompson is on a fixed income and does not qualify for a homestead tax reduction, he is preparing for what might happen if he cannot make the change in time.

I can probably cover it, but then it drains you completely down.” Thompson said. ” I look at the future now, after two years you are completely drained, I don’t have no money. How am I going to pay the taxes?”

Thompson is not the only Hidalgo County resident that is looking to get their case through probate court. The county courthouse has seen a backlog of cases mostly due to the pandemic.

“We have many more cases being filed,” said Judge JoAnne Garcia. “Just as an example in 2019 we had a total number of 375 new cases that were filed in the court, in 2021 there were 723 new cases.”

While county commissioners have approved more staffing to help the probate court offices, the backlog is still there since the county is still reporting COVID-19 deaths.

But Judge Garcia tells ValleyCentral all the cases she reviews are sensitive and take time to process.

“We make sure that are paying special attention to each case and we have to make sure that we do them right,” Garcia said. ” We can’t be rushing through the cases. We can only do as many as we can in one day.”

In the meantime, Thompson will continue to follow his case through the court and just hopes the high property tax won’t force him to leave.

“If I have to move look at all the stuff I have to move,” Thompson said. “Where am I going to put it? How am I going to pay for it all on social security.”