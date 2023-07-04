HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This 4th of July holiday season, Jonathan Sanchez and his wife Jessica Sue Camacho will be on call serving the Harlingen and San Benito area.

The couple’s business, “DWI, Driving With Intelligence,” will be providing people an alternative to driving under the influence with a safe means of transportation.

“We definitely want to get as many people home as possible, as safely as possible,” Sanchez said.

Compared to Uber and Lyft, Jonathan’s services have one major difference, they are a flat fee.

“Nowadays Uber and Lyft are just super expensive, taxi services are also very expensive. So, I’m providing the service at a fraction of the cost, a flat rate of twenty-five dollars for a round trip and fifteen dollars for one-way trips,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez had the idea when he was in a completely different state of mind.

“I had three DWI’s back-to-back, they wanted to give me some serious time. So, while I was waiting for court, I came up with the business idea, and I presented it to the judge,” Sanchez said.

The judge then gave Sanchez a chance. Ten years later, with the help of his wife, Sanchez’s business is finally taking off.

DWI services are offered seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Rides can be booked on the local business’ Facebook page.