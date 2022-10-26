BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people in a Lincoln Town Car were arrested after they used a tire iron to assault another motorist in Brownsville, police told ValleyCentral.

William Martinez, 24, and Leslie Martinez-Coronado, 24, were arrested Monday at the 1700 block of Coffee Road on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police alleged the couple cut in front of a white Toyota RAV4 at the 4500 block of Alton Gloor Boulevard. After breaking the back window of the Toyota with a tire iron, the couple allegedly pulled the other driver out of her car and proceeded to punch her, police said.

“William and Leslie pulled the victim out of her vehicle and started to punch and kick her,” police said. “When Leslie got out of the vehicle, she left her 3-year-old child inside the vehicle blocking the roadway.”

Martinez and Coronado left the scene, but the woman provided police with the license plate of the Lincoln Town Car.

“The victim was able to positively identify William and Leslie,” police said.

Martinez and Martinez-Coronado were arraigned Tuesday. William Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond was set at $50,000, police said.

Leslie Martinez-Coronado was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandon/endanger child, and her bond was set at $60,000, according to police.