SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a 5-year-old girl.

Katrina Mendoza, 22, and Jose Ruiz, 25, were charged after Mendoza’s five-year-old daughter died on Monday, Feb. 7. Both are charged with injury to a child – serious bodily injury. However, these charges could be upgraded depending on the investigation.

On Feb. 7, Mendoza took her daughter to the hospital due to her being unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the child had severe injuries, including bruises, scratches, and cuts.

An investigation led to San Antonio police arresting Mendoza and Ruiz.

Mendoza and Ruiz accused each other of abusing the child, according to police. Mendoza stated Ruiz would shove dog feces and urine-filled socks into the child’s mouth. However, he states that Mendoza and her other daughter, a six-year-old girl, were responsible for the injuries.

Bond totals for the two suspects are not known at this time.