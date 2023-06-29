BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and his common-law wife were arrested after a drug raid on their home revealed more than 500 THC vape pens, police say.

Sergio Ortiz Jr, 22, and Mayra Alejandra Mata, 23, were arrested on multiple drug-related charges, as well as child endangerment.

A release from the Brownsville Police Department said 2.8 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, 523 THC oil vape pens and cartridges containing about 2 pounds of THC oil, 10.3 grams of THC wax and 33 units (8.6 grams) of Xanax (Alprazolam) bars were seized from the couple.

According to the release, the BPD narcotics unit was at couple’s home because they was suspected the pair was housing illegal narcotics.

Police say there has been an increase in THC oil vape pen-related seizures and arrests in the community.

“Together with the community, the Brownsville Police Department can continue to make Brownsville a safe city and keep these illegal substances from reaching our schools and away from our children,” the release said.

According to police, the couple was arrested on the following charges: