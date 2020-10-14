Couple arrested after attempting to smuggle $400K worth of cocaine at the Pharr international bridge

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge arrested a couple from Odessa, Texas in connection with a failed drug smuggling attempt of cocaine worth $406,300.

According to a news release, on Saturday, a 37-year-old man and 38-year-old woman arrived at the Pharr International Bridge in a Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Officers discovered packages of narcotics hidden within the SUV. Officers removed 22 packages of cocaine weighing 52.70 pounds from the vehicle.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, (CBP)

“This was another great example of teamwork by our frontline officers at one of our border crossings,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “CBP strengthens our border security through enforcement actions like this one and in so doing continues to prevent drugs from crossing our borders.”

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the vehicle and arrested the couple involved in the failed smuggling attempt. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took them into custody while they continue with the investigation.