PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Long Island Village couple has been arrested for injury to a child and abuse of a corpse after admitting to playing a part in a newborn’s death. A search for the child’s body is ongoing.

On March 16, an individual went to the Cameron County Constable Precinct 1 office to report a welfare check for a child in Long Island Village. The reporting party had received “conflicting stories” in regards to the child’s wellbeing, according to a post by Cameron County Constable Precinct 1.

An investigation showed that a male child was born, and shortly after birth, his whereabouts were unknown.

On March 18, the child’s biological parents, Zachary D. DelaRosa and Susanne J. Pierce, were arrested at their residence in Long Island Village.

According to authorities, the parents have admitted to playing a part in the child’s death, but a body has not been recovered. Authorities, including Border Patrol cadaver canines, have been searching an area where Pierce said she was last with the corpse.

“I’m an optimistic guy, I hope that the child is still alive, but we have information to believe that is not the case,” said Cameron County Constable Norman Esquivel Jr.

Authorities added that the couple lacked medical attention for the child after the birth, which could have been a contributing factor in the child’s death.

DelaRosa was charged with injury to a child, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $70,000. Pierce was charged with abuse of corpse, a state jail felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Pierce will also be charged with injury to a child, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing with Cameron County Constable Precinct 1, Child Protective Services, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Border Patrol canine unit contributing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.