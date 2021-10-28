County precinct to celebrate grand opening of inclusive hike and bike trail with 5k run

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hike and bike park trails are available for everyone but Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo Cantu said most of them are not adapted for people with special needs.

Cantu said the renovation of the trails that run along the PSJA Park Trails and Veterans Boulevard was a project that took six years to complete.

Before the renovation, Cantu said families had to cross street intersections. With the new renovations, there is no need to do that anymore.

“We built tunnels under the roads to not have to stop and wait for traffic or anything like that you just go under the road very safe,” he said.

Cantu said he is confident that the renovated area will be a huge help for the community.

“It’s beautiful, a lot of people are using it, it’s fully lit, it has tunnels under the roads and it’s very safe to cross the intersections,” he said.

According to Cantu, a 5k and 1k will be available for everyone on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Both options are available to help give people with disabilities a chance to participate.

“We are reaching out to all the people and all the organizations that support kids and adults with special needs, we want them to know that this place is for them, it’s for everyone,” he said.

To participate in the upcoming event, you can register here. There is a fee of $3.22 and all participants will get a T-shirt and a free medal.

Cantu said he will continue to keep people with disabilities in mind for future projects.