County plans to honor COVID-19 victims with photo memorial

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County is accepting photos for a memorial honoring those who died of COVID-19.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said as the holidays approach, the county wants to honor those who would be spending the holiday without their loved one.

“Not only is the purpose to remind us of the people that we lost, but to remind us how important it is as we live ourselves, to be responsible to one another,” said Judge Cortez.

If you would like to submit a photo of your loved one send them along with a name, date of birth and city of residence to covidmemorial@co.hidalgo.tx.us.

