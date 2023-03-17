SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Temporary closures of two beach accesses along South Padre Island have been ordered by local officials due to extreme high tides.

Effective as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. ordered the temporary closure of the following county beaches:

Beach Access No. 5

Beach Access No. 6

Boca Chica Beach

In light of “extreme high tides and precautionary weather conditions,” the beach accesses will remain closed until further notice.

With spring break festivities still in full swing at South Padre Island, county officials are also closing the roads to those accesses for all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic in an effort to protect the safety and well-being of the general public.

“Waves, tides, and winds call for undrivable land conditions and we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards and Flag Advisory System Signage at all times,” a release from the county stated.

Beach Access No. 3 and 4, Isla Blanca Park, E.K. Atwood Park, and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open until further notice.