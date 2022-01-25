County officials weigh in on self-reporting COVID-19 home test results

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The recent opportunity for people to order at-home COVID-19 tests is raising concern for some city officials when it comes to reporting home test results.

Cameron County’s health department launched a self-reporting website on January 21 in an effort to get an accurate count of COVID-19 positive cases in the county.

“It’s not to try to get more information on them, try to track them down, it’s all about educating the community so they don’t let their guard down,” said Cameron County’s Health Administrator, Esmeralda Guajardo.

Self-reporting is not mandatory, but Guajardo said it will help keep the community informed on the latest COVID-19 situation.

“We know that pretty soon we’re going to have a lot of people that have access to at-home tests,” she said.

Guajardo said there are concerns about whether people will report their results, but the response has been good.

“Within minutes we had about 13 people that had entered their information, within minutes of us putting this live. I was pleased by it. I was very surprised by it actually, but I was very pleased,” she said.

As of today 88 positive and 19 negative results were self-reported through their new site.

While Cameron County is requesting the community’s help in reporting home test results, other counties in the Rio Grande Valley are not.

“We are not asking for citizens to report home positive tests to the county, nor is there any kind of governmental mandate either at the county or state level,” said Hidalgo County’s Public Affairs Director, Carlos Sanchez.

Sanchez explained that there are no plans to ask Hidalgo County residents to self-report home results.

“We are recommending if a citizen tests positive at home, that he or she follows CDC guidelines regarding isolation,” he said.

For more information on Cameron County’s COVID-19 self-reporting site, you can visit the Cameron County Public Health website.