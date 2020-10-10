County officials say police will be enforcing trick-or-treating restrictions

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO)- With Halloween not featuring trick-or-treating this year, measures are being put in place to police the holiday activities.

“All these rules and all these restrictions are solely for the purpose of keeping everybody safe,” said Hidalgo County Judge, Richard Cortez.

Judge Cortez announced trick-or-treating will not be allowed this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the county’s health authority deemed trick-or-treating a high risk activity.

“We want to eliminate those activities that are not, so we said no to door-to-door trick-or-treating basically based on the high risk,” said Cortez.

When it comes to enforcing trick-or-treating, Judge Cortez says he will be asking law enforcement to police the neighborhoods.

“We don’t want to look at people as criminals, we don’t want to look at people at the adversities, we want people to cooperate with the goal and the goal is we want our children to be safe, we want to be safe,” he said.

Judge Cortez said he’s still discussing details with law enforcement about if there will be any sort of citation for those not following the rules.

“The only citation that we can give that’s in the books right now is for failure to use facial coverings… you get a warning and the second one you get a fine of $250,” he said.

Judge Cortez and health officials urge residents to participate in lower risk activities like decorating pumpkins, or watching movies at home. They also asks those hosting events to adhere to the safety guidelines.

Judge Cortez says he will be amending the county’s stay-at home order to not allow trick-or-treating by next week.