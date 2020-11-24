County officials advise against unnecessary holiday travel

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The average weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County jumped from 174 for the week of Nov. 8th through 14th, to 647 for the week of the 15th through 21st.

Authorities are reminding people to remain vigilant.

“We’re all tired of it, but if we don’t take the precautions then its a very contagious disease,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

As we approach the holidays and what are traditionally the busiest traveling days of the year, Judge Cortez says people planning to travel should first get tested.

“If you must travel, if you must come, make sure that you’re not carrying the infection by getting tested,” said Cortez.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. warns people that even small gatherings can have a large impact.

“Little get-togethers can become spreader events, because those individuals then go back to their homes, go back to their other family members and or friends, and spread it,” said Treviño.

Judge Cortez agreed and echoed that sentiment from Judge Treviño.

“We are concerned that every time there is a holiday or there’s activity that brings people together,” said Cortez, “there is a predictable increase in positive tests.”

According to numbers posted on the Hidalgo County website, positive tests have increased dramatically, but so far hospitalization has not increased in the same way, something officials hope continues through the holiday season.

“I would hate for someone to have a Christmas where they’re burying somebody and not opening gifts,” said Cortez.