HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An illegal dumping site in McAllen is a concern for a nearby fitness instructor who works with the elderly.

Bonnie Bladey has been instructing Zumba for senior citizens throughout the Valley for ten years.

When she found out the illegal dumping sight was a block away from her studio in McAllen, she was not happy.

“Oh, my goodness! Why can’t they take care of this on their own? Why do they have to mess up somebody else’s perfect environment and then bring this unhealthy environment to the elderly?” Bladey said.

Bladey wants law enforcement to take care of this trash heap nearby that could have insects spreading disease.

Law enforcement across Hidalgo County tells us they take this type of illegal dumping very seriously.

Sergeant Enrique Longoria, the public information officer with Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, tells ValleyCentral that they handle a case like this like a crime.

“We’ve got signs up posted on the county. We’ve got you know, cameras out there. So, if you’re illegal dumping, you know, we’re gonna catch you,” Hidalgo County Constable, Precinct 4, Atanacio “J.R.” Gaitan said.

Hidalgo County did not release the videos it claims to have of illegal dumping taking place. But if you see it happening around you, you are asked to help.

“They need to reach out to the authorities, you know, code enforcement for their city. If they’re on the county, they need to reach out to the precinct offices,” Gaitan explained.

The constable says officers look for receipts or envelopes in the items dumped to identify those responsible.