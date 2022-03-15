ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On March 14, 1940, an oncoming train in Alamo collided with a truck carrying more than 40 farmworkers.

Among the 34 lives lost, was the grandfather and other family members of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

“I lost two of my uncles and my mother happened to be the oldest of the surviving children, said Judge Cortez. “To see the dedication that my grandfather had and all the boys and girls and some of them as young as 12-years-old, they went out there everyday to go work solely because they loved their families and they wanted to work.”

White Roses left at the historical marker for the 1940 railroad crash

According to Judge Cortez, fieldwork is talked about but not often acknowledged as it should.

Juan Carmona, a Social Studies Teacher at Donna High School, said the 1940 tragedy pushed for more safety changes on railroads.

Carmona said he also comes from a family of farmworkers.

During the commemoration ceremony speech, he said he was unaware of the Alamo train crash until he read the historical marker placed at the site of the tragedy.

Once he began to investigate the incident, he realized there was a lot of information and research that deserved to be published and made aware of to the community.

“I wanted to turn it into a book because once again this is the job of historians; I feel if we are not doing that then what else are we here for,” he said.

According to Carmona, the book is currently in the works and hopes to have it complete in the next year or two.

As for Judge Cortez, he is proud that the city of Alamo has made it a tradition to remember the lives that were lost.