EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Since extending an invitation a week ago to Walt Disney World to relocate to the Rio Grande Valley, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez spoke to ValleyCentral about his invitation.

“When you create something of that significance here, it’s an economic boost, you know, it brings other people here, brings more hotels, brings more restaurants, to provide services to the visitors, it helps our airport, it helps everybody,” he said.

Cortez said that even though Disney accepting the invitation is a long shot, it is worth the try.

A survey Cortez recently conducted showed a 46% migration, meaning people are leaving the county in search of more jobs.

Cortez added there is plenty of land in north Hidalgo County that hasn’t been developed yet and could be an ideal spot.