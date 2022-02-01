BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Cameron County commissioners discussed the possibility of adding new early voting locations on Tuesday. The county had been considering the Brownsville Events Center as an early voting location for the March primary election.

Pankaj Patel, who owns two hotels in Brownsville, tells ValleyCentral using the Events Center as a polling location would be bad for local business.

“If you block out more dates for elections, then it will hurt the local hotel and restaurant industry,” Patel said. “We don’t have any bigger event or meeting space in Brownsville at the moment, so we are counting on this events center to help us out.”

The Brownsville Event Center was used as a voting location during the November 2020 election. In a meeting held last month, Cameron County Commissioners expressed interest in using the Events Center again for voting. But that came with some concerns of interfering with events already scheduled at the venue during the early voting period.

“There was a father-daughter dance, the Mr. Amigo Association has it set up for Charro Days so these were events that were simply too big in order for us to use the space in common,” said Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator.

The Commissioners voted Tuesday not to add the Brownsville Events Center as an early voting location for the March primaries due to the scheduling conflicts. But there is still a possibility the Events Center can still be used in the May and November elections.

In order for that to happen, Garza said local jurisdictions in Brownsville would have to decide whether they want to pay the bill.

“During the May elections you’ll have Texas Southmost College, the Brownsville Navigation District and possibly the Brownsville Independent School District,” Garza said. ” One of those entities would have to agree to pick up that cost if they would like to utilize that space.”

According to Garza the cost to use the whole facility would be about $13,000, not including the cost for personnel. But the Brownsville Events Center could possibly become a permanent site for future elections.

“It could be if the court decides that these places are being utilized,” Garza said. “One of the things we like to share with jurisdictions is that if they would like to have early voting locations, you have to use it in order to justify the investment.”

As for business owners like Patel, he’s glad there won’t be any early voting at the Events Center this month, but is still concerned about future elections. Patel urges the county should consider other places.

” It was the right decision made by Cameron County not to rush for this election, because already events were booked,” Patel said. ” But I believe they should not use this space in November or any election.

Cameron County tells ValleyCentral it would not use the entire Events Center if it is used for voting. The Elections Department has already reached out to the venue to reserve space for May and November to avoid scheduling conflicts.