Tide comes in at South Padre Island.(KVEO Photo)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. ordered a temporary beach closure of a number of area beaches as a result of incoming weather,

According to a news release, the beach closures will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 for the following beach access:

Beach Access No. 3

Beach Access No. 4

Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park

Beach Access No. 6

Boca Chica Beach

Beach access will be closed until further notice due to incoming weather conditions and for the public’s safety.

In South Padre Island, beach accesses such as Isla Blanca and Andy Bowie will remain open until further notice.