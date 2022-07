Stacker.com — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jul. 1 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 87.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 30, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. San Patricio County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (37,972 fully vaccinated)

8.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (341 total deaths)

70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,385 (11,601 total cases)

28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#49. Medina County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (29,466 fully vaccinated)

8.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (200 total deaths)

29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,458 (10,553 total cases)

16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#48. Tarrant County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (1,201,069 fully vaccinated)

8.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (5,954 total deaths)

5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,751 (583,477 total cases)

13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#47. Calhoun County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (12,334 fully vaccinated)

6.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (50 total deaths)

21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,046 (5,971 total cases)

15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#46. Caldwell County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (25,300 fully vaccinated)

6.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (176 total deaths)

34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,385 (15,014 total cases)

41.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#45. Zavala County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (6,872 fully vaccinated)

6.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 574 (68 total deaths)

91.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,865 (4,128 total cases)

43.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#44. Blanco County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (6,928 fully vaccinated)

6.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (34 total deaths)

5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,488 (2,683 total cases)

7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#43. Aransas County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (13,667 fully vaccinated)

6.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (87 total deaths)

23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,686 (4,393 total cases)

23.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#42. Pecos County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (9,290 fully vaccinated)

5.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (71 total deaths)

49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,772 (2,812 total cases)

27.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#41. Karnes County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (9,180 fully vaccinated)

5.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (71 total deaths)

51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,081 (6,097 total cases)

60.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#40. Nueces County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (213,384 fully vaccinated)

5.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (1,502 total deaths)

38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,632 (103,733 total cases)

17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#39. Brazoria County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (220,278 fully vaccinated)

5.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (986 total deaths)

12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,543 (99,342 total cases)

9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#38. Bastrop County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (52,410 fully vaccinated)

5.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (240 total deaths)

9.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,842 (22,928 total cases)

6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#37. Rockwall County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (62,335 fully vaccinated)

4.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (267 total deaths)

15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,307 (27,600 total cases)

8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#36. Brewster County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (5,505 fully vaccinated)

3.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (31 total deaths)

12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,094 (1,113 total cases)

50.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#35. Zapata County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (8,563 fully vaccinated)

2.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (55 total deaths)

29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,962 (3,823 total cases)

10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#34. Galveston County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (208,022 fully vaccinated)

2.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (856 total deaths)

16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,930 (102,402 total cases)

22.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#33. Kleberg County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (18,756 fully vaccinated)

1.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (147 total deaths)

59.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,775 (7,601 total cases)

1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#32. Dallas County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (1,609,097 fully vaccinated)

1.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (6,789 total deaths)

14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,496 (592,882 total cases)

7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#31. Coryell County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (47,033 fully vaccinated)

0.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (214 total deaths)

6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,835 (18,103 total cases)

2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#30. Bell County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (224,645 fully vaccinated)

0.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (914 total deaths)

16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,239 (69,822 total cases)

21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#29. Denton County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (550,833 fully vaccinated)

0.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (1,363 total deaths)

48.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,161 (187,743 total cases)

13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#28. Archer County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (5,318 fully vaccinated)

0.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (28 total deaths)

9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,961 (2,306 total cases)

0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#27. Duval County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (7,043 fully vaccinated)

1.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 627 (70 total deaths)

109.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,675 (3,534 total cases)

30.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#26. Hays County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (146,518 fully vaccinated)

2.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (517 total deaths)

25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,358 (65,277 total cases)

16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#25. Comal County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (99,750 fully vaccinated)

2.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (553 total deaths)

18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,358 (36,488 total cases)

4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#24. Harris County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (3,029,430 fully vaccinated)

3.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (11,021 total deaths)

22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,118 (1,089,645 total cases)

5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#23. Kendall County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (30,676 fully vaccinated)

4.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (122 total deaths)

14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,235 (8,649 total cases)

25.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#22. La Salle County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (4,908 fully vaccinated)

5.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 638 (48 total deaths)

112.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,606 (2,452 total cases)

33.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#21. Willacy County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (14,295 fully vaccinated)

7.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 623 (133 total deaths)

107.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,779 (7,428 total cases)

42.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#20. Collin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (704,024 fully vaccinated)

9.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (1,514 total deaths)

51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,920 (226,808 total cases)

10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#19. Val Verde County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (33,593 fully vaccinated)

10.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 620 (304 total deaths)

06.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,860 (14,639 total cases)

22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#18. Frio County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (14,066 fully vaccinated)

11.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (94 total deaths)

54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,947 (6,081 total cases)

22.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#17. Williamson County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (412,925 fully vaccinated)

12.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (937 total deaths)

47.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,056 (142,064 total cases)

1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#16. Bexar County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (1,421,620 fully vaccinated)

14.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (6,168 total deaths)

2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,494 (590,930 total cases)

21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#15. Travis County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (906,529 fully vaccinated)

14.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (1,744 total deaths)

54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,076 (243,016 total cases)

21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#14. Reeves County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (11,586 fully vaccinated)

16.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (74 total deaths)

54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,770 (4,756 total cases)

22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#13. Fort Bend County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (589,294 fully vaccinated)

16.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (1,214 total deaths)

50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,288 (205,258 total cases)

3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#12. Dimmit County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (7,454 fully vaccinated)

18.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (51 total deaths)

68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 57,951 (5,867 total cases)

37.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#11. Hudspeth County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (3,705 fully vaccinated)

21.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (18 total deaths)

22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,981 (1,074 total cases)

9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#10. Hidalgo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (665,045 fully vaccinated)

23.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (3,922 total deaths)

50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,080 (217,876 total cases)

3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#9. Cameron County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (339,140 fully vaccinated)

28.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (2,039 total deaths)

60.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,382 (111,638 total cases)

8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#8. El Paso County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (690,441 fully vaccinated)

32.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (3,746 total deaths)

48.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,885 (217,234 total cases)

6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#7. Edwards County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (1,643 fully vaccinated)

36.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (11 total deaths)

89.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,414 (491 total cases)

4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#6. Brooks County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 87.7% (6,221 fully vaccinated)

41.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 733 (52 total deaths)

144.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,108 (1,710 total cases)

1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#5. Irion County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (2,160 fully vaccinated)

52.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)

35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,990 (476 total cases)

27.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#4. Presidio County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (7,090 fully vaccinated)

52.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (38 total deaths)

89.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,245 (1,022 total cases)

37.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

#3. Maverick County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (57,300 fully vaccinated)

52.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 802 (471 total deaths)

167.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,068 (21,180 total cases)

48.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#2. Starr County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (65,886 fully vaccinated)

52.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 566 (366 total deaths)

88.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,104 (20,750 total cases)

31.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

#1. Webb County