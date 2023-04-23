Black clouds hover over Cameron County moments before the storm hit the region. By Diana Eva Maldonado

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – County leaders are preparing for an afternoon of troubling weather across the Rio Grande Valley.

Willacy County emergency management coordinator Frank Torres says before the storm hit they sent out alerts to the entire community and elected officials. He says they have also set up command posts.

He told our Natasha Trindade that the county is experiencing power outages, minor street flooding and wind damage.

Torres says they have “alerted churches to be prepared to take in people in case they get any damage and people need to shelter in place.” He says all essential staff have been brought in to work.

On Friday, the county was hard hit by the afternoon hail storm.

In Cameron County, EMC Tom Hushen says they conducted a call this morning with all the cities in the county, plus department heads from each county agency.

Hushen says they are continuing to coordinate for any emergencies that may occur Sunday afternoon.

In Hidalgo County, emergency management coordinator Ricardo Saldana said officials there are also preparing for the storm.

The Laguna Madre area is also bracing for the weather.

“The city of Port Isabel has made preparations. We have public works on standby and the fire department and police department are also prepared,” said city manager Jarod Hockema. “A bulletin was also issued via our public alert system.”

