Could Another Hurricane Be Coming This Way?







HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Out in the eastern Caribbean sea lurks an area of low pressure showing signs of life and signs it could find its way to the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

There are still a lot of ifs. If this area of low pressure strengthens will it become a full-blown hurricane and if it does will, it come close enough to the Valley to bring some rain, and if it rains — Will it be a little or a lot?

There are more questions than answers at this point but the National Hurricane Center is placing a 40% chance on this system to develop further in the next five days heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

The forecast gets a little murky past Friday but enough reliable data are showing the system becoming a tropical storm, or stronger, and ending up in the western portion of The Gulf of Mexico Monday.

If this system becomes a storm it could be Ida but there are two other areas of interest in the eastern Atlantic which might develop faster and take that name leaving Julian and Kate as possible names.