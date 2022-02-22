BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With Charros Days in full swing, there is a part for everyone to play. From the parades to the costumes, the traditional Mexican attire plays a big role. The Costumes of America Museum is gearing up for Charro Days and administrators tell ValleyCentral it has been busy.

“Realize for the Costumes of Americas Museum it is Charros Days all year,” said Brownsville Historical Association Board Member, Cristina Tijerina.

Tijerina oversees all of the costumes that are used for Charro Days, and says the traditional clothing plays a key part in this special celebration.

“Personally, I am thrilled because I grew up with Charros Days,” Tijerina said “I have my grandmother’s costume, my daughter gets to wear my costumes, so I think everyone is so excited to dress up again.”

The Museum has over 600 indigenous costumes from all parts of Mexico. While the costumes are currently being stored at another museum, Costumes of America is also preparing to open a new location along 6th St. in Brownsville.

“Since we are in transition, we are still categorizing and cataloging and getting ready for our new exhibits at our new location,” Tijerina said.

But the museum plans on continuing to share Mexico’s stories through clothing and is excited to continue the Charro Days tradition.



” We just want to get our name out there and we just love be a part of this 85th anniversary,” Tijerina said.