HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Daycare services are essential for busy parents but those services have been impacted by the pandemic in several ways.

According to a report from the Center for American Progress, the costs for daycare services have risen 41% nationwide because of the pandemic.

Maudie Cox who is the Director for Wesley Preschool and Daycare said their service pricing increased this year for the first time since 2017 due to an employee shortage.

“It’s just hard to get employees right now so we’ve had to increase our prices so that we can increase what we are able to pay everybody,” said Cox.

Despite the change, Cox said there have not been any complaints from parents.

“I think they all know what boat we are in,” she said.

Although the daycare business has been affected, Cox said it remains a necessity for parents.

“Even if they are still working remotely, which we have a lot of parents that are, they still bring their kids because you can’t sit in front of your computer and do your work if you have, you know an 18-month-old, 2-year old’s doing circles around the living room,” she said.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services, there are over nine thousand licensed childcare centers throughout the state.

All licensed childcare providers are required to have employees aware and trained on how to properly care for children.

The certifications and services range from knowing pediatric first aid, CPR, child development, physical activity, nutrition, and more.

The number of children and employees is a big factor in how a daycare runs because of state requirements to ensure children are receiving the proper attention they need.

According to Cox, there is currently a waiting list for parents who are interested in enrolling their children at her daycare and hopes she can hire more staff soon.