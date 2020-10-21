Cosmetology academy offers free haircuts for the public

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Mei Academy of Cosmetology in Brownsville is offering free haircuts on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The haircuts will be at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, a non-profit that offers several types of assistance ranging from medical to food security.

Luz Luna, stylist, Mei Academy said she is happy to help those during the pandemic and the salon has safety measures in place. “It is going to be free. Anyone who wants to go over there, we are going to be receiving up to 40 people.”

The Good Neighbor Settlement House is located at 1254 East Tyler Street in Brownsville. Those interested in the free haircut can call 956-542-2368 for an appointment.

