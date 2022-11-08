HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As voting continues in the race for Hidalgo County Judge Democratic incumbent Ricardo ‘Richard’ F. Cortez maintains a massive lead.

Cortez garnered 73,270 votes or 64%, in the Hidalgo County Judge race. Republican challenger Esmeralda Flores followed with 41,600 votes.

Flores received an endorsement from Governor Greg Abbott.

Incumbent Cortez has served as the Hidalgo County Judge since 2019 and is a retired Certified Public Accountant. Cortez also served as the 18th McAllen mayor in 2005. He was re-elected for a second four-year term in May of 2009.

After his second four-year term, Cortez went on a political hiatus, until his return in 2015 as McAllen City Commissioner for District 1. He served in that position until he withdrew his seat to run for Hidalgo County Judge in 2019.