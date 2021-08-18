Corrections officer indicted for having sexual relations with inmate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested and charged with attempting to bring meth to an inmate with who she had a sexual relationship, announced acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

A Jolienne Salinas was a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Three Rivers, a medium-security federal correctional institution with a minimal security satellite camp.

Salinas received the two-count indictment from a federal grand jury on August 11.

Law enforcement took her into custody Tuesday, August 17, and is set to appear before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby at 10:15 a.m. on August 19.

The indictment claims that in early May 2020 Salinas provided or attempted to provide meth to an inmate. Additionally, she is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the inmate from approximately September 2019 to May 2020.

If convicted, Salinas could face up to 20 years in prison for providing narcotics and 15 years for the sexual relations charge.

Salinas will also face a $250,000 possible fine on each count of conviction.

Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara J. De Pena is prosecuting the case.