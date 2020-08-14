Corpus Christi police searching for kidnapping suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a suspect of aggravated kidnapping of a 22-year-old woman. Officials say the suspect frequents the Rio Grande Valley.

According to police, Thomas Hutchins, 23, arrived to the residence of Paulina Hernandez without consent.

Witnesses say Hutchins forced Harnandez to leave with him at gunpoint.

The suspect and victim were last seen in a Blue 2015 Honda Civic with Oklahoma license plates, DLH 434.



Source: Corpus Christi Police Department

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic female, 5′ 6” tall, weighing about 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue tie-dye t-shirt.



Source: Corpus Christi Police Department

Hutchins is 5’ 5” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Source: Corpus Christi Police Department

Hutchins has a warrant for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, Hutchins or Hernandez is asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 884-7146.

Information may be provided to investigators anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or online here.