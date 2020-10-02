Cornyn, Cuellar send letter demanding plan to reopen ports of entry

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Elected officials sent a letter to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf over the continued travel restrictions in place at ports of entry demanding a plan for their reopening.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn and U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar were joined by others to express their concerns on the travel restrictions and re-establish normal operations.

The letter reads in part:

We fully appreciate
the difficult balance the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) must strike between public
health concerns and social and economic equities. As we enter the seventh full month of
restrictions, it is critical that DHS develop a plan for returning to normal operations and
communicate this plan and necessary benchmarks that must be met to local stakeholders in our
border communities.

Non-essential travel at the ports of entry along the U.S. Mexico border were suspended on March 20.

Border communities in our states shoulder disproportionately high economic and social costs as
a result of these travel restrictions

Other elected officials that joined Senator Cornyn and Congressman Cuellar include U.S. Representatives Will Hurd (TX-23), Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Michael McCaul (TX-10), and Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-02), along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

To read the full letter, you can click here.

