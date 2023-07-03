WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s corn harvest is underway and predictions may vary.

The corn produced in the region is primarily used for livestock feed.

Valley Ag consultant John Norman believes the weather was good for the corn crop early in the season.

“It kept moisture, there was enough moisture around it, it kept the crop from making overstressed from lack of water. And so, the fields should be pretty good. And that won’t be true for every single field,” Norman said.

Weslaco corn farmer Dusty Dickerson spoke ValleyCentral off-camera.

He believes he will have a good year on his 2,200 acres – but warns the crop is not too much to boast about either.

ValleyCentral spoke with a farmer from the Santa Rosa and Combes region who feels the crop on his thousand acres will be off this year.

Wesley Valerius tells us he did not get enough rain on the front end of the season and did not have sufficient irrigation.

There is concern about whether there will be enough grain elevator space, after the bankruptcy of Garcia Grain earlier in the year.

But, corn farmers are confident they will have the space needed.

“There will be dedicated grain elevator, grain bins that the corn will go into as opposed to the grain sorghum,” Norman explained.

The corn in the Valley region has gone from green to brown this time of year. Well, that’s not a mistake. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.

“Corn has got to be grown until it matures. And in most areas of the world, corn has grown until it looks like this. And it’s dry and the ear can be harvested,” Norman said.

That grain is then put in bins and taken to livestock yards or other places.

Norman adds that green corn from the Valley can only be chopped up for silage to be fed to dairy animals.