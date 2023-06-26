WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The blistering hoy temperatures will be around for a while longer, prompting cities and counties to open cooling centers across the Rio Grande Valley.

First Baptist Church in Weslaco has partnered with the city officials to help those who need some relief from the hot temperatures.

Leaders are saying it’s best to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Anytime the heat is up to 100, 105, it actually feels it’s 121 could be even higher than that,” Capt. Rich Stubbs with the Weslaco Fire Department said.

Valley first responders say it’s the feel like temperatures that can sneak up on you, and being in the heat for too long could lead to an emergency.

“It’s really important that people who work outside they hydrate regularly even if their working outside they need to go into the shade and try to cool down,” Stubbs said.

In Willacy County, Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres says they have received a 30 to 40 percent increase in calls related to the heat.

“We need to make sure properly hydrate drink plenty of fluids throughout the day stay in the shade stay out of the sun from noon to 7 p.m. when the predicted highest temperature in the day,” Torres said. “We should check on our loved ones our elderly population and make sure they are staying cool.”

Cooling centers like Loaves & Fishes are offering a place of relief.

“Don’t hesitate we have water we want to make sure people hydrate, be able to enjoy company and to socialize with other people who may be struggling, so we are looking at other agencies to provide fans things of that nature,” Executive Director Loaves & Fishes Victor Rivera said.

“If they have any problems with their air conditioning unit so maybe it’s been overwhelmed by this tremendous heat so we’re happy to serve the community,” Administrative Pastor with First Baptist Church Weslaco Raymond Sanchez said.

Pastor Sanchez says this is the first time they have opened their door as a cooling center.

“We want everyone to know that the church is a place of safety and that we welcome them and it’s nice that we can provide water where we believe in the Living Water and it’s nice that we can provide shelter from the heat when we believe Jesus is ultimately going to give us all shelter from the heat,” Sanchez said.

Leaders are encouraging the community to look out for each other’s needs.

The First Baptist Church in Weslaco cooling center will be open this week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30.

If there’s a high need to stay open, then the church will look into staying open for more weeks in the future.