Coolest temperatures in months expected Wednesday morning

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Monday’s cold front brought cooler and drier air to the Rio Grande Valley and we are still experiencing the effects from it. High temperatures Tuesday have only reached the low 80s in most cities with dew points in the 30s and 40s.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, temperatures will feel very fall-like dropping into the middle 50s. You might want to have that sweater on stand by when you are heading to work!

Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s along the coast with drastic temperature differences inland toward the upper valley. Lows could fall as low as 51 degrees for Rio Grande City!

The reason for the “chilly” air is because of “radiational cooling”, a process known in dry desert climates that causes chilly nights even though highs during the day are quite warm. We can tell from the low dew points we currently have across the region.