Cooler temperatures next week with a twist

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Over the last few days we have advertised colder temperatures next week along an arctic cold front.

While that front still exists, current forecast models show that front stalling north of the Rio Grande Valley. Despite that, all hope isn’t lost.

A secondary front on the back side will still bring below normal temperatures to the Valley.







Let’s break it down. Tuesday, with the arctic air stall out near San Antonio, we will still be stuck in our recent weather pattern, with 70s in the morning and upper 80s, low 90s during the afternoon. That will change on Wednesday morning.

A secondary push of cooler temperatures will drive into the Valley. This will drop temperatures throughout the day. We will likely see the 24-hour high temperature in the 70s around 2AM, with daytime temperatures in the mid-60s. We will then likely see overnight temperatures continue to drop into the 50s Wednesday into Thursday morning.





As for moisture, snow and wintry mix is likely across the Texas Panhandle and as far south as San Angelo on Tuesday. As the area of low pressure moves eastward shower chances will shift towards south and east Texas on Wednesday. This will not be a big rainmaker for the RGV, but can’t rule out some light morning showers or drizzle on Wednesday morning.