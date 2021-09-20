Cool Front vs Cold Front?

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When we think of “cold fronts” we automatically think of winter, cold frigid temperatures, and sometimes some rain. So when you hear your favorite Meteorologist saying there is a “cold front” arriving soon but temperatures are only dropping by two or three degrees your first thought might be, “that’s not a real cold front! This guy (or girl) is lying!!! That’s more like a cool front!”

Cold fronts move northwest to southeast.

Don’t worry, us meteorologists thought the same thing too before Met School, however, the term “cool front” doesn’t actually exist. Yeah, we know, big shocker, right?

While temperatures may “cool” down behind a cold front, or sometimes just shift the wind, the front is still classified as a cold front. There is a cool air mass behind the front, but it’s still a cold front. With the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 or the first day of fall, we are about to see a lot more of them.

September 22nd is the first day of fall as days will now be shorter.

Think of it like this: you go out to catch a fish, and you catch a small one. That fish is inedible and you can’t do anything with it, but it’s still a fish. A small, weak one, but a fish nonetheless. It’s classified as a fish no matter its size and strength. It’s the same thing with a cold front.

In fact, if we want to be extremely technical, all the blue squiggly line on our maps does is show a cold air mass replacing a warm air mass. It’s the transition area as the winds shift since the cold air mass is the dominant mass now.

As a cold front approaches, the warm air is forced upwards.

Hence, it’s still a “cold front” no matter how you slice it, even if it’s weak or short-lived. Some are stronger than others, and in fact, fronts continue to happen all year long, some just never make it all the way through the country.

Cold Fronts usually have showers and thunderstorms associated with them.

One last piece of meteorological knowledge, there are three other types of fronts: warm front (warm air mass replaces cold air mass,) stationary front (the front has stalled or barely moves,) and occluded front (when a cold front overtakes a warm front.)

Example of a Warm Front. These move southwest to northeast.

So the next time you hear someone say, “we have a cool front coming” be sure to stop them and drop some meteorological knowledge on them. The CBS 4 and Local 23 News Weather Team would love you for it.