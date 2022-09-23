LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Sept. 18, 35 teams competed at the annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook-off.

Teams competed and gave out samples hoping to win the grand championship and peoples’ choice awards. Competitors of all ages, including children, had the chance to compete in barbeque brisket, chicken fajita cook-offs, and more.

“Part of our goal for the Los Fresnos Rodeo is to have scholarships, not only for the kids in Los Fresnos, but we do this for all the graduating seniors in Cameron County. Last year we gave over $22,000 in scholarships,” said Los Fresnos Rodeo Chairman Larry Cantu.

The winners included Grand Champion Team Buffa and People’s Choice winner Code Three Grillers.