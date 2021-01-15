Convicted sex offender attempts entry into US

EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol agents from the McAllen Border Patrol Station said they arrested a previously convicted rapist who attempted to illegally enter the United States.

A news release sent out on Friday morning said McAllen Border Patrol Agents working near Mission, Texas apprehended a group of five people who entered the country illegally.

Criminal record checks reveled one of the persons was an Honduran national who was arrested in 2019 for Second degree rape in the State of New York.

Border Patrol said the individual was later convicted for the crime and removed from the country by immigration officials last year.

Border Patrol processed the subject accordingly.