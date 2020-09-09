Convicted McAllen doctor requests sentencing date

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, an Edinburg based doctor convicted of healthcare fraud, is requesting that a date be set for his sentencing.

According to court records, Quezada’s attorneys filed a motion on Sept. 3 requesting a sentencing hearing.

The attorneys also requested a hearing to calculate the amount of money lost to the healthcare fraud and a possible hearing on the future.

The motion says Quezada’s attorneys might call witnesses, as well as the U.S. government

In January, the jury found Quezada guilty on seven counts of health care fraud, one count of obstruction of justice and another for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. The jury however did not find Quezada guilty of one of those health care fraud counts.

The doctor’s wife, Meisy Zamora and their former billing supervisor Estella Natera both found not guilty of the conspiracy to commit health care fraud charge they faced.

Dr. Jorge Zamora Quezada

Quezada’s sentencing was initially scheduled for the end of March but it has been indefinitely delayed.

A hearing on the motion for a sentencing schedule is set for Thursday afternoon.