MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman have been ordered to federal prison following their conviction of smuggling drugs through McAllen, authorities announced.

Joseph Gray, Jr., 47, plead guilty on Sept 12, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute meth, while Jasmine Cecelia Dorsey, 28, entered her plea on Feb. 1, 2022, to importing meth.

A federal judge ordered Gray to 30 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dorsey was ordered to serve over five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

At Thursday’s hearing, the court heard how Gray’s trafficking organization smuggled drugs through Georgia, the Carolinas, New York, Virginia and Washington D.C., according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The court also heard that after Gray was released from state custody for robbing and killing a person and from federal custody for trafficking crack cocaine, he continued to engage in drug trafficking crimes that led to a series of supervised release revocations and an additional drug trafficking conviction,” the release stated.

Additionally, two others were previously convicted and sentenced for their role in the conspiracy — Iyana De’Kyra Carter, who received a six years, and Keith Anthony Murray, who was ordered to serve 15 years in prison.

On July 31, Dorsey and Carter tried to smuggle 40 pounds of pure meth into the United States from Mexico. An investigation of the case revealed the four were working together to hire drug mules, and transport the drugs to and from Atlanta, Georgia and Monterey, Mexico.

Gray will remain in custody until he’s transferred to a federal prison. Dorsey remains out on bond and voluntarily surrender at a later date.