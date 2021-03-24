COVID INFO COVID INFO

Convicted felon headed back to prison for human smuggling and firearms

Local News
MCALLEN, Texas — The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) announced a 46-year-old Edinburg, Texas resident has been ordered to federal prison.

The USAO-SDTX’s news release said Noe Garza, who pled guilty on Nov. 20, 2020, was found guilty for conspiring to harbor illegal aliens and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ordered Garza to serve a total of 63 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

Garza was at the hearing and the court heard additional information related to his criminal record to include prior convictions for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, said the news release.

Judge Alvarez noted Garza had been breaking the law since he was 17. She added that she was particularly troubled Garza committed these crimes while having a pending alien transportation case from 2016.

As a previously convicted felon, federal law prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

According to the release Garza has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.

