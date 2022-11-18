Rio Grande City, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You can now get your GED for free at the South Texas College Starr County campus.

The South Texas College Starr County campus is making it easier and more accessible for residents in the upper Rio Grande Valley to further their education.

The South Texas College Starr County campus in Rio Grande City is re-opening its free GED courses for Spring 2023. Previously, students who wanted to further their education by getting their GED had to drive to different campuses to attend these classes.

However, thanks to the re-launch of this general education development program, students can stay in Starr County.

“Some of these students are underserved, which means that they don’t have anywhere else to go,” said Arturo Montiel, campus administrator. “If they want to go somewhere to study or get their GED, they would have to travel to other places in the Valley. But now we’re able to serve them here. We can serve students who don’t have their high school diplomas, and they know they’re very much in need.”

The high school dropout rate in Starr County is approximately 38%, and this program has already shown great success with an 80% passing rate among students.

“Some of the students are not used to the long hours that they have to show up because we are here four days a week, at two and a half hours each day,” said Juan Hernandez, continuing education trainer. “So, it becomes stressful, especially those students that have families or children.”

Instructor Hernandez gets involved with each one of his students to make sure they understand all the material and get the support they need to be successful.