BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The construction of a new hike and bike trail in Brownsville and Los Fresnos is scheduled to begin later this year, licensing records show.

The project, titled “Brownsville – Los Fresnos Hike & Bike Trail,” will be located at FM 1847, from Hwy 550 to S. Alvarez Ct. The trail will cost an estimated $3 million, according to Texas Department of Licensing records.

The funds will go towards a 10-foot concrete sidewalk, a prefabricated pedestrian bridge, boardwalk, pedestrian rails, riprap, drainage and a guard fence.

Construction is scheduled to begin in November, with an expected completion date of March 31, 2024.