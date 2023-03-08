DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 1 announced closures for a section of Roosevelt Rd. in Donna as part of an ongoing road construction project.

The area between FM 493 and Dillon Rd. will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 13 through 17, a news release from the county stated.

Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes asks that the public abide by all signage and follow designated traffic routes.

“The reconstruction of this roadway will improve the quality of life for area residents, businesses and schools,” Fuentes said. “We thank you for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.”

For more information, contact Luis Diaz at (956) 968-8733 ext. 1034.