McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials announced the start of construction, as part of an expansion, at the Anzalduas Land Port of Entry.

The construction will be for new commercial facilities, a news release from the General Services Administration stated.

“The project, which includes expansion and modernization at the port, was made possible through the Donations Acceptance Program,” the release stated.

The program allows for GSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to partner with both private and public entities to accept donations.

The release states that the new facilities will support CBP operations and “strengthen international trade” with Mexico.

The Anzalduas International Bridge Board will be donating $88 million for the following additions and improvements: six commercial inspection lanes, new cargo processing, administration office and command center, overhead canopies, inspection booths, commercial inspection bays, roadway pavement upgrades, parking lot expansion and inspection and security technology.

“GSA is proud to announce the start of construction for this major modernization of the

Anzalduas Land Port of Entry,” said GSA Regional Administrator Jason L. Shelton in the release. “Our Donations Program, which is used frequently along our southern border, allows us to creatively deliver state-of-the-art facilities to CPB in support of their mission to safeguard our borders and enhance our nation’s economic prosperity through trade.”

The construction is expected to be completed in two years.