BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new, high-flying attraction is coming to the Gladys Porter Zoo next year.

GPZ held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the soaring eagle zipline Tuesday morning.

The zipline takes riders 125 feet into the air allowing them see into Mexico.

Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez says the city is focused on the future of the zoo and the new zipline is part of phase one in the zoo’s new master plan.

“We’re already one of the top ten zoos in the nation, but we want to be the top. The world class zoo. And the zipline is one of the many new exhibits that we’ve been looking at, and overall expansion of the zoo,” Ramirez said.

The zipline is scheduled to be ready to ride by late 2024.

Zoo officials say phase two of the project includes a new Smallworld, featuring small-and-baby-animal themed exhibits.

The new Smallworld will be accessible to special needs children.