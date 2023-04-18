SOUTH BAY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX continues to take heavy criticism from conservation groups stating the company isn’t doing enough to protect the Boca Chica Beach.

The FAA had given SpaceX it’s final approval and said they have met all the environmental requirements.

Monday was much anticipated by Elon Musk and other fellow space enthusiast, creating history and sending Starship into orbit.

However, South Bay conservationists have many concerns such as the impact the launch can cause to thousands of birds, turtles and land.

“If it explodes, we hope it explodes far away from here,” self-proclaimed conservationist, Eric Christensen said.

In June 2022, the FAA gave SpaceX 75 list of actions that needed to be fixed before flight, now Monday, April 14, the FAA gave the seal of approval.

“I don’t see a conflict between what they’re doing. I’ve surfed here my whole life, I’ve surfed at Boca Chica, what they’re doing, they’re very conscientious about what they do, even more so than some of the local people that left things behind on the beach that they shouldn’t so,” Christensen said.

Even with the FAA giving the all clear, the Carrizo and Comecrudo tribe aren’t on board.

“He probably bought some people out to get it, I can’t tell you any different than that. That’s probably the reason why this is happening,” Tribal chairman, Juan Macias said.

They’re continuing to fight SpaceX from doing harm to the native land.