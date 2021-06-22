Wildlife themed license plates focus on saving endangered species

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Conservation License Plate Program is focused on bringing a creative way for the public to take action but also showcase their support for endangered species.

TPWD’s program has raised about $10 million in the last 21 years for wildlife and habitat conservation in Texas. Recently the program announced its newest addition, the Monarch Butterfly conservation license plate.

TPWD’s Program Director, John Davis said Monarch butterflies are one of the many endangered species.

According to Davis, the species was selected based on public interest and conservation need.

He said the Monarch license plate is available for the public at a cost of $30. Davis said $22 of that cost will go directly to their funding program.

“We use the funding for our conservation license plate funds to invest in research on the conservation partnerships,” he said.

TPWD said the Monarch butterfly design was chosen by the public last September; the winning design shows one large Monarch butterfly and three smaller ones flying off the license plate.

Davis said the goal of their program funding is to help the species thrive and be around for current and future generations.

Once a license plate is added to TPWD’s Conservation License Plate Program, it remains.

“Once a license plate becomes available for purchase it’s available from then on so this is not a limited time only,” he said.

TPWD said the license plate design appeals to those who garden, enjoy wildlife watching, or simply appreciate the beauty of Monarch butterflies.

Anyone interested in conservation license plates can click here.