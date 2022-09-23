CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who’s connected? Cameron County wants to know and is reaching out to improve internet access.

The survey is available online now.

Officials want residents to participate in an internet improvement project survey. The county launched the project to bring reliable and affordable internet connection to all residents, within city and county limits.

On Friday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. spoke about the countywide project at the Dancy Building in Brownsville. Others who talked about the benefits of the project during that presentation included students from Harlingen CISD, the Dean of Instruction from Los Fresnos CISD and Valley Baptist Health System officials.

“Broadband access is critical, not only to their individual futures, but to our region,” Trevino said.

The initiative comes after schools shut down and transitioned to virtual learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that many of our children have suffered and not received perhaps the attention and education that they should have over these last two years,” Trevino said.

The project will allow county residents to access school, work, telehealth and more.

The survey will help conduct and identity connectivity range across homes and businesses across Cameron County.

The deadline for the project survey is Friday, Oct. 28.