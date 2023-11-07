MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) held mobile “Neighborhood Hours” in Mercedes Tuesday.

Gonzalez’s staff was at Hector Garcia Memorial Library to assistant residents who were experiencing issues with a federal agency and to answer any questions they may have.

“Every day, South Texans face obstacles in accessing federal government services like their Social Security or veterans benefits,” said Gonzalez. “I want to remind folks that my office is here to help. We hope this initiative will make it easier for residents of the 34th Congressional District to get the assistance they need. I encourage those interested to participate.”

Gonzalez said to stay tuned for additional Neighborhood Hours held across South Texas.