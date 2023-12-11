BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announced he will run for reelection in 2024.

Gonzalez said he is seeking another term to represent the 34th Congressional District of Texas.

“Serving South Texans is the honor of my life,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “I am proud to represent the 34th Congressional District and once again ask for your support to protect Social Security and Medicare, and deliver billions of dollars to repair our roads, improve drainage, and invest in our public schools.”

Gonzalez is serving his 4th term representing South Texas and Rio Grande Valley.

He is the only Democrat running for the seat so far.

According to ballotpedia.com, on the Republican ticket there are five candidates. They include former congresswoman Mayra Flores, Laura Cisneros, Mauro Garza, Gregory Kunkle Jr., and Ann Marie Torres.