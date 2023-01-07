BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Congressional elected officials Rep. Vicente Gonzalez and Rep. Monica De La Cruz were sworn into office early Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Gonzalez, previously in office, shifted seats to a new district to the east within the Rio Grande Valley.

Meanwhile, De La Cruz is the first Latina Republican to represent the 15th Congressional District of Texas, also in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Since November, I have met with leaders from both parties and worked tirelessly to prepare our community and my team for this transition,” De La Cruz said in a statement. “It is an honor of a lifetime and profoundly humbling to be your congresswoman.”

Gonzalez was sworn in as a member of the 118th of Congress and returns to office on his fourth term as the new representative of the 34th Congressional District of Texas.

“I am honored and humbled to continue representing the people of South Texas in Washington, D.C.,” Gonzalez said in a release on Saturday. “I look forward to serving the 34th Congressional District of Texas and continue our work to build a better community.”

The redistricted 34th Congressional District of Texas includes parts of eastern McAllen to Brownsville and South Padre Island, as well as north along of U.S. Highway 77 through Edcouch, Elsa, Raymondville and Kingsville.